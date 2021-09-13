GORHAM — The Gorham girls soccer team will feature a number of new faces this season as nine freshman have suited up for the Huskies to go with four upper classmen and three sophomores.
Though the team is young, they have started the season strong with three wins and only one loss coming into this week’s action.
“We have a very young team, but there is some skill with these youngins,” Head Coach Chris Partenope said. “We have a lot of really great potential.”
The team is anchored by its three senior captains, Halery Desilets, Sage Gallant and Sidney Chapman. Partenope said Desilets will primarily play in a defensive role for the Huskies but will also see time as the team’s goalie. Gallant will help to shore up the team’s defense while Chapman will play a role in the midfield, but will also see time as a forward.
These three will be joined by returning junior Jessica Burton who will play mostly in the midfield but may also see time at forward, Partenope said. Partneope said Burton is strong on both the offensive and defensive end and believes the junior can be one of the team’s playmakers on offense.
Also, the team will have at its disposal newcomer junior Emma LaPierre, who Partenope said will help fill some needed minutes in the midfield.
The Huskies also have three sophomores who will see playing time including midfielder Sarah Godin, goal keeper Olivia O’Neil and defender Amber Wilson, who Partenope said has some good instincts on the defensive end.
The large freshman class includes Chaise Wade, who Partenope said would be splitting time between defense and midfield.
“She has an attackers mentality,” Partenope said of Wade. “She has great potential, really good speed and offensive instincts that will be critical.
Another freshman, Laney Downs, will see time at forward and possibly in the midfield. Partenope said Downs is speedy and can cause havoc with opposing defenses.
Freshman forward Lily Gorban will also see some time in the midfield, an area Partenope said has several needs as the season progresses. Several of the girls will be seeing time in the midfield to help shore up that area this season.
Partenope said freshman Tori Demers will be one of the players the Huskies will look to for goal scoring production. Partenope said Demers is a playmaker who will see time on the front line, and like many other girls, in the midfield.
On the defensive side, freshman Risa Gallant, who Partenope described as a “really good stopper” will be one of several players to help the Huskies back line.
Freshman midfielder Allie Pelletier will also see minutes this season and Partenope said she sees her doing a lot of good things this season.
Freshman Selena Lyle, who Partenope said is new to the North Country, will be focusing primarily on defense. Another freshman that will help shore up the Huskies back line this season is Marina Santy, who Partenope said had some good stops during the team’s jamboree.
Partenope said that because her team is still young they will need to continue to work on their ball skills and decision making as the season progresses. She noted that her seniors are a strength for the team as is the potential of several of her younger players.
Partenope said several teams will challenge the Huskies this year including Woodsville, Littleton and Colebrook.
Partenope said the girls want to have a winning season this year and hopefully make a strong run in the playoffs. In order to get there, she said the team will need to continue to improve on their skills and work and play well as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.