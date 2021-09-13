BERLIN — Following a five game winning streak to finish the regular season, the 2020 Berlin girls soccer team made it into the playoffs but was ultimately knocked off by a tough Belmont squad.
While his team lost four seniors from last year’s squad Head Coach Alan Woodward said he felt the team is coming into this season on a good note with several solid returnees set to contribute for the Mountaineers.
Woodward said the team will be filling some big shoes on the defensive side, but does return senior goalie Chloe Dagesse who will be the anchor at the back for the Mountaineers.
Other seniors expected to contribute heavily this year include Jill Hallee, Rayna Borbeau and Kadence Gendron, Woodward said, adding that the four the team has a solid leadership base and experience going forward.
Woodward said senior Gianna Bouchard, who just came out for the team this year will add speed on the front line.
Woodward said he has a very young team with a deep group of sophomore players who are expected to contribute important minutes this season.
Woodward said that the girls program at Berlin is still young in the grand scheme of things, starting as a club team around 10 years ago and developing into a varsity program and so one of the important goals coming into the season is to continue to grow and develop the overall program for the future.
For this season in particular he said one of the goals would be to not only make the playoffs, but to see how far the team can progress, hopefully stirring things up along the way. In order to get there, Woodward said his girls needed to be determined and gritty.
“We are an athletic group,” he said. “We need to be a hard nosed and aggressive type of team.”
As far as team strengths, Woodward said his club has some skill players up front that can put the ball in the back of the net as well as some solid defensive players that can hold the line for the team.
“We need to continue working to understand the game and be able to be stronger and want it more than the other team,” he said.
“I am very proud of this group of girls and the effort and dedication they have put in thus far,” he said. “I am looking forward to a solid season.”
Looking ahead Woodward said his team would face some challenges from a strong Gilford team, he noted that the team also always has great matchups with White Mountain Regional High School and touted both Prospect Mountain and Belmont as strong teams the girls would face this season.
Early in the season the team is already 2-1, with solid wins against Newfound Regional High School and Mascoma Valley Regional High School. The teams lone loss came against Gilford.
