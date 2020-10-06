BERLIN — The Berlin High girls’ soccer team is off to a 2-4 start on the season, which started a little later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountaineers have played their opponents tough, and Coach Al Woodward has been pleased with how the team is developing.
The 2020 team finds itself young with a spattering of senior and junior experience in just the right places.
“We are coming off an injury plagued season but all returning players look to be healthy and ready to go,” Woodward said.
Assistant coach Holly Munce brings a wealth of experience and energy to the team.
Four-year senior starters Grace Bradley and Kyra Woodward are anchoring down the Berlin defense. Handling the goalie duties will be Chole Dagesse, a junior, and sophomore Alexa Goulette.
The midfield has solid experience with the likes of Elizabeth Gilcris Alicia Breault and Kadence Gendron.
“Controlling the midfield will be two girls with solid skills and a great touch, Mak Peare and Jill Hallee,” said Woodward, who added, “The future looks bright with freshmen speedsters Ava Bartoli, Julia Coulombe and Alyiah Paquette Look for Aspen Langlois, Abby Blais, Redyn Munce and Aubrie Woodward to find some varsity minutes to help the Berlin netters have some success.
“Although we are very early in this season, I remain confident that this group of student athletes will demonstrate the dedication and determination to be successful.”
In match action, in Conway on Sept. 19, it was Berlin 1, Kennett 3
“It was great to finally get back out on the field,” Woodwad said. “The Berlin girls were both excited and a little nervous. Definitely a challenge without any preseason games.”
Berlin started off on its heels in the first 15 minutes when KHS found the back of the net three times.
“After shaking the rust off, we were able to hold Kennett off for the last 65 minutes,” Woodward said. “Goalie Chloe Dagesse had some big saves keeping us in the game. Solid defense by Grace Bradley and Kyra Woodward. Very impressed with Jill Hallee and Alicia Breault in our midfield. Good chances from Freshman Ava Bartoli and Sophomore Mak Peare.”
The Mountaineer goal came from a successful penalty kick byGrace Bradley after Make Peare was fouled hard in the box while attempting a breakaway goal.
Dagesse finished the game with 19 saves in the match, while Berlin had 10 shots on goal.
Match Day No. 2: Sept. 21 — at home, Berlin 0, Littleton 4
“We faced a solid and skilled Littleton team,” said Woodward. “Again we gave up goals early and then were struggling to get back into it. Although Littleton carried a lot of the offensive play, there were positives within the game. The girls all continued to work had and never gave up. Now we have to get back to practice and work on some things that will help us achieve success in the future games.”
Coach said, “freshman Aliyah Paquette stepped up and played a very solid wing for us. Kadence Gendron played great defense and helped Berlin to settle the offensive rush by Littleton.”
Dagesse had 23 saves and Berlin had eight shots on goal.
Match Day No. 3 — at home, Berlin 2, Gorham 0
Coach Woodward shared, "The girls came out with lots of energy and that combined with our speed we capitalized on, resulting in great offensive chances.”
Jillian Hallee got things going early with a score on a great pass from Ava Bartoli. Later, Ava scored a goal of her own, unassisted, which was the final goal of the match as Berlin held off some serious late-game pressure from the Huskies to preserve the shutout and win.
That included 14 big saves by goalie Chloe Dagesse, a solid game from Grace Bradley and a body block by Kyra Woodward on a point-blank scoring chance by Gorham to prevent a sure goal.
"The girls played with passion and determination and left it all on the field,” said Woodward.
After a 4-0 setback against Bishop Brady in Concord on Sept. 29, the Mountaineers rebounded with a 4-0 victory in the local derby at Gorham on Match Day No. 4.
The match was a lot closer than the 4-0 scoreline as the beginning and end of the game had both teams pretty equal. The bulk of the first half was a hard-fought competition and scoreless until, with 6 minutes left in the first half, Berlin freshman Ava Bartoli scored the opening goal of the game with a nice assist from Mak Peare.
Second half action saw the Mountaineers pick up the pace and score two quick goals, the first one after lots of pressure on their part resulted in Bartoli scoring her second goal, this one assisted by Jill Hallee. That came at the 10-minute mark and less than 2 minutes later Peare was taken down hard in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick successfully taken by Grace Bradley. And then, at 27:30, Peare sealed the win with an unassisted goal to give Berlin the 4-0 win.
Woodward shared, "Both teams came out fired up and were ready to play. Throughout a good portion of the game things were equal. Our defense was solid, especially late with a strong Gorham push and that combined with 15 saves by our Goalie Chloe Dagesse preserved the shutout and the win. We also had 24 shots on goal."
Grace Bradley was awarded the Sportsmanship Award.
Gorham Coach Chris Partenope quipped in "The score did not reflect how we actually played. We had lots of opportunities but just could not buy a goal. Olivia O'Neil played well in nets with nine saves." Also, the Sportsmanship Award was presented to Sidney Chapman."
The Mountaineers fell 3-1 at home to Kennett on Monday after leading 1-0 at the half.
Berlin has six matches left on the regular season schedule including at Colebrook on Thursday at 4 p.m; hosting Gorham on Saturday at 11 a.m.; at Canaan on Monday at 4 p.m.; hosting White Mountains on Wednesday at 4 p.m.; venturing to Whitefield to play White Mountains on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.; and hosting Laconia on Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.