BERLIN — Veteran Berlin High field hockey Coach Nicki Arguin's team is already setting the tone for the season after a 2-1 opening game loss was followed by outscoring their next three opponents 12-0, for a 4-1 start to the season.
The Mountaineers (4-3) suffered a bit of a setback this week with a 5-2 loss at home to Kennett High (5-0 in Division II) on Saturday, and a 3-1 loss in Concord to Bishop Brady on Monday.
Against Bishop Brady, Berlin scored first at 12:17 when Mia Letourneau made a quick pass to Cienna Langlais, who dished off to Becca Pouliot at the post and she found the back of the net.
However, later, at 9:39 and 5:47 BB scored two to take a 2-1 lead going into the second half.
In the second half the Giants scored another goal at 4:51 to go up 3-1 and held on until the final horn went off.
The Mountaineer's goalie Luma Berry had a busy day in net with 24 saves, including 18 in the second half, while the Bishop Brady goalie was forced to make half of that with 12. The winners also doubled up on corners with a 10-5 advantage.
This year’s varsity roster features seniors Makenna Balderrama, Becca Pouliot, Madison Letarte, Kelly McCormick and Mickailey Walsh; juniors Mia Letourneau and Emily Roy; and sophomores Cienna Langlais, Alxis Bouradda, Ari Richard, Erin McCormick, Hayleigh Cusson, Lacey Johnson, Ava Petrie and Zenley Saleet.
Coach Arguin said “freshman Luma Berry will be helping us out between the pipes” in goal.
She added: “Each game we hope to improve and become a cohesive team."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it’s meant a later start to the season, an abbreviated schedule and a lot shorter bus rides. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association is also making this a fall with an open tournament, meaning everyone gets into the tournament.
Berlin opened its season with a 2-1 loss in Conway to Kennett on Sept. 18, but rebounded nicely with a 2-0 win at Littleton on Sept. 23; beat White Mountains 2-0 at home on Sept. 25; beat Laconia 4-0 at home on Sept. 28; and shutout White Mountains 4-0 at home last Thursday.
In their first win, the only reason they didn't beat Littleton by double figures, was due to the unbelievable job Crusader goalie Emily Tholl did, with a 49-save night.
Berlin scored both of their goals in the first half when Cienna Langlois set Becca Pouliot up for the first one at 10:25, and the second one came with 6:02 remaining when Maddy Letarte got the ball on a corner to Pouliot on the far post, who promptly crossed to Langlois for the score. Mountaineer goalie Luma Berry faced no shots on goal, with her team coming up with 21 corners to none for Littleton.
The second win against White Mountain Regional was similar as both goals were scored in the first half, both off the stick of Emily Roy, at 12:56 and shortly after at 10:52. Langlois had a nice pass to Pouliot, who redirected to Roy on the right post for the first score.
The second one came when Mickailey Walsh passed to Kenna Balderama at the top of the circle, who took a shot that was quickly poked in by Roy, again on her favorite spot, the right post. Spartan goalie Fowler had 30 saves, Berlin goalie Berry one, while both teams had three corners each.
The BHS JV field hockey team won its game over White Mountain Regional 3-1, with Lacey Johnson scoring two goals and Hayleigh Cusson netting the other one. Good job girls!
The team continued its offensive and defensive dominance when the Mountaineers defeated Laconia 4-0. That dominance included 52 shots on goal and no shots allowed by their defense on goalie Luma Berry. Scoring came from Cienna Langlais and Becca Pouliot, with two goals each, with an assortment of players assisting.
Goal No. 1 came at 4:10 of the first half when Pouliot had a nice defensive move to get the ball at the 75-yard marker and made a pass to Madison Cusson who came down to the 25, with some nifty moves in the process. She dished off the ball to Langlais who took a hard shot that found the back of the net.
Later, at 5:22, Langlais again scored when Kelly McCormick got the ball at the left side of the circle, passed to Kenna Balderrama at the center of the circle, took a shot that was finished off by Langlais to give the Mountaineers at 2-0 lead.
Then Pouliot caught the scoring bug as she put in a rebound at 7:20, which started with Emily Roy making a hard cross to Balderrama who took the initial shot. And last but not least, at 2:51 Maddy Letarte passed to Langlais who dished off to Pouliot on the left post and she promptly deposited it into the net.
Laconia’s goalie Carrigan Williams had 17 saves in the first half, more than most goalies get in a game, and then a whopping 31 in the second half. Arguin did say, "The stats are correct and Williams made some good saves,” and lots of them!
The Mountaineers have four games left on the schedule, traveling to White Mountains on Friday for a 3:30 contest; hosting Newport on Monday at noon; at Littleton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.; and at Newport on Oct. 16 at noon.
