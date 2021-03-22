BERLIN — The Squirts finished off a great season by winning a third tournament championship this winter, including most recently winning he Spring Classic in Hooksett.
“We went 2-1 in parity play to earn the No. 4 seed, pitting us against the No. 1 West River Royals, who were undefeated in parity play in the semifinal game,” said Coach Scott Valliere.
Berlin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Royals closed the gap to make it 2-1 after two frames. Berlin got a couple of much-needed insurance goals in the third period and some solid play between the pipes by netminder Evan Ladd to earn a 4-1 win. Goals by Noah Lemieux (assisted by Tytan McCarty), Joey Marsh (unassisted), Ben Poulin (from Eli Bledsoe) and Max Noel (Lemieux).
The semifinal win allowed Berlin to advance to the championship game to face the nationally ranked Seacoast Spartans Girls elite team. The championship game turned out to be a battle as these teams have split wins against each other throughout the season.
Berlin came out in the first with a shot from the point by Nolan Valliere that deflected past the goalie. The Seacoast girls came right back by putting a number of shots on Evan Ladd, who kept them off the scoreboard with many outstanding stops until one of the rebounds was poked home.
Play went back and forth to finish the second and third periods with both teams getting chances to take the lead but both goaltenders were solid and forced the game into overtime.
In the three-on-three overtime format, once again both teams had some quality chances but Berlin’s Ben Poulin, on a nice pass from Joey Marsh, shot the puck and the Spartan goalie was unable to handle it as it bounced behind her to give Berlin the championship.
Team members are Evan Ladd, Ryan Lemoine, Tyler Warner, Ben Poulin, Noah Lemieux, Bella Bagley and Joey Marsh, Parker Dumont, Tessa Bump, Tytan McCarty, Tyler Turmel, Eli Beldsoe, Samuel Rancloes, Max Noel, Aaron Labbe, Hunter Bilodeau, Nolan Valliere, Coach Scott Valliere, Coach Adam Marsh and Coach Scott Turmel.
