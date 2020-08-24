BERLIN — The Berlin High School athletic programs will be starting tryouts and their preseasons on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
From Athletic Director Craig Melanson: “We are requiring upon arrival to practice that everyone wear a face mask or covering that covers their nose and mouth.
“We are requiring when the athlete arrives if they have a vehicle to stay in or near it until the coaches are ready to start the COVID-19 checks. If not in a vehicle please be sure to practice social distancing at a minimum of 6 feet apart from each other.
“Bring your own water to practices (plenty of it). We will not be supplying water for athletes.
“If you have hand sanitizer put that as part of your gear. There will be water and hand sanitizer breaks through the practices.
“We are requiring that you do not share any equipment, water, clothes, or shoes with anyone.
“If you are not feeling well on the first day of tryouts please stay home and contact the athletic director and/or coach.”
Practices will take place at the following locations:
Boys soccer — at Community Field, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Field hockey — at Gaydo Track and Field, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — at White Mtns. Community College, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Cross-country (boys and girls) — at Gaydo Track and Field, 2:45-3 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3-4:30 p.m.
“We will have our fall parent meeting(s) on the following dates in person,” Melanson said. “We are requiring parent(s) / guardian(s) and athletes be present for the meeting. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be required.”
Sept. 9: girls soccer at 5 p.m. on the Gaydo Track and Field.
Sept. 9: cross-country at 5 p.m. on the Gaydo Track and Field.
Sept. 10: field hockey at 5 p.m. at the Community Field.
Sept. 10: boys soccer at 6 p.m. at the White Mtn. Community College.
If you have any questions and concerns please reach out to Craig Melanson, director of athletics for Berlin High School, (603) 752-4122, extension 1564 or by email at cmelanson@sau3.org.
