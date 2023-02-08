LINCOLN — The Gorham/Berlin alpine team finally returned to action and did so under the lights for the annual Kanc Classic held at the Kanc Rope Tow in Lincoln on Feb. 1.

The Gorham boys finished third on the night out of four scoring teams in the slalom, just a point behind White Mountains Regional for second. Lin-Wood, the event hosts, took top honors with 394 points, followed by the Spartans, 362; Huskies, 361; and Woodsville, 278.

