LINCOLN — The Gorham/Berlin alpine team finally returned to action and did so under the lights for the annual Kanc Classic held at the Kanc Rope Tow in Lincoln on Feb. 1.
The Gorham boys finished third on the night out of four scoring teams in the slalom, just a point behind White Mountains Regional for second. Lin-Wood, the event hosts, took top honors with 394 points, followed by the Spartans, 362; Huskies, 361; and Woodsville, 278.
Individually, in a field for 26 boys, Lin-Wood’s Wyatt Weeden put down the fastest first run (23.49) and held off a challenge from teammate Andrew Morris, who had the quickest second run (24.48) to win the race in 48.19 seconds. Morris was right behind in 48.59. They were joined on the podium by fellow Lumberjack Carver Krill, who made it a podium sweep for Lin-Wood with his third-place finish in 52.04.
Gorham was led by Tim Chauvette, who placed seventh overall in 54.79.
Other Huskies to finish were Jake Bartlet, 11th, 62.95; Ethan Corrigan, 17th, 78.62; and Camden Santy, 19th, 85.01.
Dominick Couture, the lone boy skiing for Berlin this winter, posted a time of 30.74 in his first run but did not finish his second.
For the girls, Lin-Wood took top honors with 389 points, followed by Woodsville, 373; White Mountains Regional, 2811; Berlin, with just two skiers, 178; and Gorham, which had just two skiers finish the race, 174.
Mackenna Mack put down the fastest two runs of the night (24.99 and 24.72) to get the win over 19 other girls in 49.71. Teammate Meredith Sabourn was second in 53.95, while Woodville’s Peyton Rutherford completed the podium in third in 54.06.
Berlin was led by Redyn Munce, who was 11th on the night in 66.82. Teammate Emma Peters was 15th in 86.64.
Alexa Pelkey was Gorham’s top finisher, crossing the line in 14th place in 80.31. Fellow Huskie Annabelle LeBlanc was 16th, 205.24, after falling on her second run but still completed the course.
Fellow Gorham skiers Lexie Gagnon and Tori Demers both had solid first runs, 33.68 and 34.98, respectively, but Gagnon did not finish her second run and Demers was disqualified on her second run.
Added this year was a flip 30-second run where running order was based on the finish order of the first run,” Coach Robbie Munce explained. “Slowest from the first run went first in the second run.”
He added: “The leader chair is reserved for the fastest racer of the run until they are unseated by a following racer. O Wednesday, Gorham held two leader chairs in the second run by Alexa Pelkey and Ethan Corrigan. Berlin’s Emma Peters also held the leader chair, while Gorham’s Tim Chauvette missed the chair after a great run by a margin .45 seconds."
Also at the meet, Couture was honored as the team’s lone senior.
The teams will head to East Madison for a meet at King Pine Ski Area on Friday.
The Division IV Boys’ Alpine Championships, which Gorham will compete in, are scheduled to be held at Loon Mountain on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
The Division IV Girls’ Alpine Championships, which Gorham competes in, are scheduled to be held at Crotched Mountain in Bennington on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
The Division III Girls’ Alpine Championships, which Berlin competes in, are scheduled to be held at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
The Division III Boys’ Alpine Championships, which Couture will compete in for Berlin, are scheduled to be held at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
