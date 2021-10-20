BERLIN — The Berlin field hockey team closed out the regular season on a winning note at home against Laconia 3-0 on Thursday at Gaydo Field.
Thursday’s final game was also senior day as seniors Emily Roy, Tiah Turmel and Mia Letourneau were recognized Thursday afternoon following the junior varsity game.
The girls from Berlin started off with a goal in the first period by Madison Valerino that put the Mountaineers up 1-0 on a strong shot from the top the circle. The goal was assisted by Letourneau and Ava Petrie. This goal was followed by another in the second period off the stick of Monte Manfredi assisted by Cienna Langlais and Roy.
Berlin had control of the match throughout with 31 shots on goal to Laconia’s 0. The match was mostly played on Laconia’s end of the field with the Mountaineers earning several strong opportunities on the opposing net, finally netting a third goal in the fourth period thanks to Lexi Bourassa, who was assisted by Langlais and Mandfredi.
Head Coach Nicole Arguin had this to say about her team’s effort, “It was nice to end our regular season game and for our seniors to have that win on senior day. The seniors have dedicated four years (Turmel, Letourneau, and Roy) to the BHS Field Hockey program and earned the honor to be recognized by family and friends.”
The Mountaineers will now await final playoff pairings.
Arguin said, “As we end the regular season and move on to tournament play, the team will need to keep on improving and to generate goals. We have opportunities and we need to finish.”
“Tournament time is a whole new season and if the team plays to their potential the entire tournament we will surprise some teams,” Arguin said. “Our offense can be fast and catches some teams on the transition. Our defense has been solid and consistent all year. Our young midfielders have improved all year with their skills and more importantly gained confidence in themselves. We will start to prepare to improve on our physical, tactical and mental toughness for next Thursday’s game.”
The Mountaineers finished the regular season with a mark of 8-5-1.
