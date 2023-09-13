District 8 President Warren Bedard, in red shirt at left, presents the first-place trophy to Ryan-Scammon Post 36 at Gill Stadium in Manchester. Accepting the trophy is head coach DJ Johnson carrying the Rick Mercier memorial T-shirt that hung in the team’s dugout for each game all season as the back-to-back state champion team looks on. (AMY WELCH PHOTO)
Members of the back-to-back state champion American Legion Ryan-Scammon Post 36 Junior Legion baseball team included JP Perez, Jacob Silver, Joey Cristoforo, Kole Dowse, Matt Reynolds, Robert Breault, Ross Kelly, Brody Nagle, Corey Silver, Reagan Stover, Devin Jakubec, Gavin Corrigan, Ian St. Cyr, Jack Kyller, Jacob Brown, Head Coach DJ Johnson, Assistant Coach Dylan Bisson, and Assistant Coach Jacob Mercier. (AMY WELCH PHOTO)
District 8 President Warren Bedard, in red shirt at left, presents the first-place trophy to Ryan-Scammon Post 36 at Gill Stadium in Manchester. Accepting the trophy is head coach DJ Johnson carrying the Rick Mercier memorial T-shirt that hung in the team’s dugout for each game all season as the back-to-back state champion team looks on. (AMY WELCH PHOTO)
Members of the back-to-back state champion American Legion Ryan-Scammon Post 36 Junior Legion baseball team included JP Perez, Jacob Silver, Joey Cristoforo, Kole Dowse, Matt Reynolds, Robert Breault, Ross Kelly, Brody Nagle, Corey Silver, Reagan Stover, Devin Jakubec, Gavin Corrigan, Ian St. Cyr, Jack Kyller, Jacob Brown, Head Coach DJ Johnson, Assistant Coach Dylan Bisson, and Assistant Coach Jacob Mercier. (AMY WELCH PHOTO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.