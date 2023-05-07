Solar light

The solar light with its base and the light-capturing features rising above. (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

BERLIN — More than a dozen of the solar lights on the city's new Riverwalk — the walking path along the Androscoggin River and upper Main Street — were stolen. Berlin police are asking for the public's help in solving the crime. This is a picture of one of the solar lights that was undamaged. With any information, contact BPD Lt. Don Gendron at 603-752-3131 or email dongendron@berlinpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be left via the department's website: berlinnh.gov/police-department/webforms/anonymous-tips

