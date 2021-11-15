To the editor:
In New Hampshire there are more undeclared/independent voters than either registered Republican or Democrat voters. They decide who will represent us in the House of Representatives. That will end if the Republicans in our state house have their way.
Today, District 1 is roughly the eastern half of the state and District 2 the western half. Under the proposed new map, heavily Democratic seacoast towns would be moved into District 2 and replaced by heavily Republican towns. This would guarantee a Republican winning District 1 and a Democrat in District 2. Candidates in the majority party would know that winning their primary guaranteed winning the general election. Because primaries attract the most loyal and usually partisan voters, candidates would have every incentive to court the most left- or right-wing voters of their party.
Incumbents would base their votes on pleasing their party’s base ignoring independent voters. If you are an independent voter who wants your vote to matter or a citizen who does not want rigged elections, contact Gov. Sununu and let him know he should veto this map or get voted out of office.
Walter Hamilton
Portsmouth
