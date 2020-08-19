To the editor:
In an attempt to sugarcoat the slaughter of millions of innocent unborn human beings, The Berlin Sun editor decided to mislabel my recent letter to the editor on abortion. In my letter, I called wholesale abortion what it is, the slaughter of innocent unborn human beings, the vast majority of which are killed for the convenience of those seeking abortions.
The resulting label? “Pro-choice a solid plank in the Democrat Party platform.” No place in my letter did I use the word pro-choice. Apparently, the word slaughter is objectionable to leftists, socialists and the Sun.
Leftists and socialists like to use the word pro-choice to make abortion sound noble, at least to them, but it doesn’t change what it is. A Democrat Party platform plank supporting “pro-choice” is, in truth, acceptance and support for the resulting slaughter of innocent unborn human beings.
I think it is hypocritical for the Democrat Party, and liberals in general — people who say that they want to be seen as giving a voice to those who aren’t heard — to support the murder of the unborn, those who have no voice at all.
I also find it odd, sad really, that these same people will be quick to condemn the shooting of a bunch of kids in a school, and then turn around and justify the killing of hundreds of thousands of unborn children a year, one at a time.
Using the word “pro-choice” to justify the slaughter of innocent unborn children is no more acceptable than using the phrase “ethnic cleansing” to justify the slaughter of millions of other “unwanted” human beings.
Instead of abortion, why doesn’t pro-choice mean the right of women to choose from a long list of acceptable, and responsible, safe sex practices? Why does it have to result in death? And when do the innocent unborn have their voice heard? When do they get to choose?
Interestingly, the words slaughter and pro-choice have the same amount of letters. So, it wasn’t for lack of space that the Sun Editor decided to use the latter when labeling my letter.
Remember, a vote this fall for Biden, Shaheen, Hassan, Pappas, or Kuster is a vote for the slaughter of the innocent unborn. When you vote for any of them, this is what you are voting for; this is what you are supporting; this is who you are.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
