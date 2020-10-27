To the editor:
Obama said that Joe Biden is the most progressive, i.e., leftist/socialist, Democrat candidate to run for president of the United States.
Biden vowed to raise taxes on anyone making $400,000 or more to try to make up for over $4 trillion in new spending he proposes. But he also vowed to repeal the Trump tax cuts on “Day One,” which would increase the taxes paid by a typical family of four by $2,000 dollars. He “forgets” to mention that!
Biden, along with his Democrat friends like Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and company, accused the president of Russian and Ukrainian collusion (none was ever found). All the while, Joe was using his political influence to get his son Hunter a high paying ($83,000 per month plus) job on the board of directors of a Ukrainian energy company. He even bragged, on camera, that he bribed the Ukrainian government with our taxpayer dollars into firing a Ukrainian prosecutor who was looking into the activities of that company (YouTube: “Biden brags about bribing Ukrainian government”).
Joe claims that his plan for the economy will create 10 million new jobs. But, is that over and above the 14 or so million jobs that have been lost because of the coronavirus? Is that over and above the millions of jobs that will be lost because of his plan to reduce fossil fuel production, and the loss of millions of jobs in the insurance industry when his free health plan goes into effect? What is the net effect, Joe? Under the Trump administration, the average unemployment rate, up until the pandemic, was 4.1 percent and the poverty rate 11.8 percent. Under the Obama/Biden administration, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent, and the poverty rate was 14.5 percent. Where were your 10 million jobs then Joe? Under the Trump administration, both the unemployment and poverty rates in 2019 were the lowest in decades at 3.5 percent and 10.5 percent. Does the Biden plan call for improvements on these numbers, or is he using the pandemic numbers for political purposes?
Joe Biden, who Kamala Harris called a racist.
Biden says that voters don’t deserve to know his stance on packing the Supreme Court. Why not? Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on record as saying that packing the Supreme Court is a “bad idea.” Why can’t you go on record Joe?
He also says he wants to represent all Americans. Oh? Is Joe going to represent my position against abortion? Is he going to protect my right to bear arms? How about my belief in no increased taxes, but in cutting taxes and in reducing spending? Will he support my position on not paying off student loans or in free college, and in no universal health care? How about supporting my belief that illegal immigration is illegal and in protecting our borders? He says he wants to represent me, but does he? Or is Joe going to represent just those who agree with his socialist agenda? Is he lying?
And then there is Kamala, a candidate so disliked by Democrat political high rollers and other donors that she couldn’t generate enough money to stay in the race. A candidate so disliked by voters that she could not even garner enough votes to secure one single delegate. A person who has changed her position on issues every time it has been to her political advantage to do so. A candidate that even Democrats didn’t want for a president, and Joe puts her first in line!
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
