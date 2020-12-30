To the editor:
In case you haven’t heard, there is a movement among Democrats for the government — (taxpayers) — to pay off students’ college loan debt. I ask, “Why?” These loans were taken willingly by people supposedly smart enough to understand what they were signing up for. Why should the American taxpayer be stuck with the bill?
According to the “experts,” college grads are slated to make one million dollars more during their lifetime than those who choose not to go to college. Don’t you think they should be able to pay back their own loans? Is it fair to require those who don’t make that extra million, those who choose not to go to college, to pay for students’ financial woes?
If you actually research the student debt problem, instead of reacting on gut feel and emotion, you will find that the major reasons for the student debt problem are: No. 1, students taking on debt they shouldn’t have, and No. 2, the government’s involvement in student loans. A major portion of that is because, while paying off student loans may be difficult for some, the government has made it easy to get them, corrupting the whole post-secondary education system. (This was also the major reason for the crash of 2008 when the government made it easy for people to get mortgage loans, even for those who, most likely, wouldn’t be able to repay them. Remember the phrase “sub-prime loans?”)
Is the American taxpayer supposed to be responsible to pay for every loan taken by an unwise borrower? Student loan debt is roughly 1.4 trillion dollars, on average about $30,000 per. That might sound like a lot of money, but it is only slightly higher than the 1.2 trillion in auto loan debt, and a lot less than the 13.9 trillion in consumer credit card debt and the 16 trillion home mortgage loan debt. Are we going to pay off those debts too? What makes student loan debt so special? What makes students deserving of special treatment at the expense of others? Why shouldn’t others be absolved of their debts?
And what about the 42 percent of 4 year public university students who finished their bachelor’s degree debt free? Don’t they deserve something? Or the roughly 2 million who drop out? How about the 16 million who don’t attend college?
College isn’t for everyone. It is only one indication of a person’s “smarts,” and is by no means a measure of a person’s overall intelligence, common sense, or value as a human being. (I have met a few Ph.D’s in my life who, while generally considered intelligent, had no human interaction skills, nor the common sense of a half ripe tomato.) College doesn’t make people better human beings, although some seem to think it does.
Are Democrats really concerned, or are they attempting to buy votes again?
Using taxpayer money to pay off college student loans: stupidest idea since the Edsel!
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
