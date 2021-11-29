To the editor:
It has been a while since the last election. This might be an appropriate time to reflect: What did your vote for Joe Biden, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas get you?
It got you a chaotic debacle in Afghanistan, where Democrats, led by Joe Biden, gave the country to admitted terrorists. They abandoned the Afghan people, leaving those who helped us — had faith in us — behind, to be slaughtered by the Taliban. They abandoned American citizens, even though Joe Biden said we would not leave until all Americans were out. They abandoned our allies, who went there to help us — at our request after 9/11— to fight terrorism. They abandoned billions of dollars in military arms and equipment. And, for a party who claims to be pro women, they abandoned about 18 million Afghan females, condemned them to a life of involuntary servitude.
It got you a border crisis the likes that has never been seen before. Democrats, who were screaming “border crisis” when border encounters reached 100,000 a month for a short period under President Donald Trump, now remain silent, even though encounters are over 200,000 per month under the Biden administration. It got you a party that supports open borders, where citizenship means nothing. (The Trump administration did so well at handling the border “crisis” that Democrats, who were trying to make it a major issue in 2018, fell silent by 2020. Under Trump administration policies, that number dropped to below 40,000.)
It got you an economy headed into the pits. An administration that doesn’t hesitate to print trillions of dollars to advance their socialist agenda, giving money to people and programs that don’t need it, don’t deserve it, and have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. You got a fiscally irresponsible party who believe in giving everything away, the “free stuffers,” as long as that “stuff” isn’t their own.
It got you a party who claim to support small business, while advocating increasing the minimum wage, which hurts them.
It got you a president who admitted, on camera, to bribing the Ukrainian government, with taxpayer dollars, to get the government to fire the prosecutor who was looking into the activities of a Ukrainian energy company upon whose board of directors Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars to sit. You have collusion caught on camera, yet, Democrats who screamed collusion against President Trump, and never found any, are now silent.
It got you a party who, over 4 years ago, refused to sit down with Republicans to work on an infrastructure bill, but are now looking to pass one, but only if it comes with things that have nothing to do with infrastructure.
It got you a party opposed to people having to supply identification to prove they have the right to vote, yet who approve of people having to prove they were vaccinated for Covid-19.
It got you: Defund the police. Antifa. Soaring crime rates. Rioters taking over sections of cities. Black Lives Matter. Critical Race Theory. Soaring inflation. A green new deal that isn’t green, and certainly no deal. Systemic racism. Micro aggression. Unconscious bias. Paying off student loans. Biological males competing against biological females in sports. A country increasingly divided. It got you on a road to socialism. And more.
It got you a president who is so mentally incapacitated that his handlers won’t allow him to speak or answer questions off the cuff, a president who can’t string three coherent sentences together unless he is reading them. And it you got senators and representatives — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster, and Chris Pappas — who do nothing but genuflect before their political bosses and donors, in the hope of getting their support for reelection. They answer to their party bosses and donors before the citizens of New Hampshire.
What did your vote for Joe Biden and Democrats get you? It got you rid of Donald Trump. But maybe that wasn’t such a good thing either.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
