Almost every week, usually on Tuesdays, I attend an impromptu “meeting” where a number of folks gather around a table to have some refreshments and to discuss various issues of interest. Sometimes the discussions can get quite “deep,” and the debates intense. For instance:
There are often a number of side conversations going on around the table, and I was involved in one of those the other day when I heard someone who was engaged in a different chat say something about gasoline. Given the situation going on today, that piqued my interest. I started to pay attention to that conversation just in time to hear him say, “There is more gas in the top half of the tank than in the bottom half.” Well, I couldn’t let that go by without comment. So I hopped right in. “No way! Half is half!” I protested confidently.
It wasn’t long before there was a lively discussion about how the top half, because of the way the tank is made, had more space in it than the bottom half, and also about how the gas gauge supposedly works, making this “fact” obvious — to everyone but me, I guess. And, every time someone made a point supporting the top-halfers, it felt like the whole group would turn to me as if to say ”gotcha!” The top halfers were winning! “Half is half,” I said, this time rather meekly. I felt picked on, and I started to wonder why I not only attended these “meetings,” but also why to hell I would even bother to go to this place at all, why I would submit myself to this abuse. I was upset!
Suddenly, an impartial observer came to my rescue. He reminded the group that, “The reserve is in the bottom half of the tank,” he said. “So it all evens out!”
Suddenly, I felt vindicated, and everything was right with the world! As I was leaving the establishment, I already couldn’t wait for the next meeting.
With everything going on in the world today, it’s nice to have a place where reason and logic prevail, a place a person can go to relax and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.