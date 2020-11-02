To the editor:
Moderate Democrats must be having a serious problem with the upcoming 2020 election. The radical liberals, leftists and socialists have stolen their party from them, turning the Democratic party into something it never was before. If you don’t believe me, just Google “2020 Democratic Party platform,” and read it.
What you will find is a document more socialist than any to have ever come out of any major political party, a document that, if implemented, would mean higher taxes, the destruction of businesses and our economy, more government control and less individual freedom.
Read it, and you will see what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas support, and what you would be supporting if you vote for any one of them.
So moderates have a dilemma. Do they vote against someone they don’t like — Donald Trump, and in doing so vote against things they believe in, or do they temporarily abandon their socialist party, a party that has already abandoned them, and vote for what they believe? To some, that’s a tough choice, but to me, the choice is clear. You should be voting Republican.
If you believe that a good person of any race or religion is better than a bad person of any other; if you believe socialism is bad; if you believe that citizens of this country should be more concerned about the country instead of just “what’s in it for them;” if you believe that people should be held responsible for their actions; if you believe that illegal immigration is illegal; if you believe we should protect our borders; if you believe in your Second Amendment right to bear arms; if you believe in a strong military, and in taking care of our veterans; if you believe that killing innocent unborn human beings is not an acceptable birth control method; if you believe in law and order; if you believe that rioting, looting, and demolishing both public and private property is not “protesting”; if you believe the rioters of today will be emboldened by a Democrat victory, and make things even worse; If you believe that it is unfair to condemn people who lived in the past for not living up to the standards of today; if you believe males and females are different; if you believe that “free” college isn’t free; if you believe that our law enforcement officers and organizations need and deserve our support rather than the abuse and defunding they have endured lately; if you believe that all lives matter. If you believe in these things and believe in our country, vote Republican.
The radical liberal, leftist, socialist element of the Democrat Party has taken over that party, and they want to lead us down the path to socialism, which is a hare’s breath away from communism. Socialism has never worked in the past (even the Pilgrims tried it) and it will never work in the future. Socialism’s only accomplishment has been to wreak havoc on every country that has tried it, leaving behind a path of destruction, and at least 100,000,000 dead.
Want to know how bad socialism is? Count the number of people trying to flee a free country like ours to go to a socialist one. Don’t worry. It’s not difficult. You won’t even have to take your shoes off.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
