Pick a town, any town, with maybe 10,000 voter-age people. Give each one of those people a million dollars so everyone will have an equal opportunity. What will happen? Using the “standard model” (a bell-shaped curve), you can pretty much predict how the wealth will become distributed.
After some period of time, 68.3 percent of the people will land in the middle class, half doing better than average, and half below, but both doing OK. 27.2 percent will become either well off or struggling — 13.6 percent each. 4.2 percent will become either very well off or poor. And 0.3 percent will become either super rich or destitute.
What class a person falls into depends on how well he or she handles the windfall. Most will use a combination of responsible money management and enjoying their windfall. Some will be more conservative and work to make their fortune grow, while their poorer counterparts might splurge on expensive homes, cars, vacations, etc, and end out struggling.
At the extremes, there will be those who might find ways to get the others to pay them money for goods or services they provide — like start a critical business or write a Harry Potter book. At the other end, there will be those who don’t have a clue. They will be taken advantage of, drink it, inject it, snort it, or throw it away in other ways.
Liberal Democrats don’t like this. They don’t think this is fair. They want to redistribute that wealth. To them, equality of opportunity isn’t enough. They want equality of outcome, no matter what.
Democrats seem to like to think of themselves as some kind of Robin Hood, robbing from the rich to give to the poor. Personally, I think Robin Hood should have gotten a real job and given away his own darn money.
Where is the incentive to work to make things better for yourself if it is just going to be taken away and given to others who might not even deserve it?
