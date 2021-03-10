To the editor:
One of Joe Biden’s executive orders cleared the way for biological males to compete in sports with biological females (It’s already happening). This goes along with the socialist Democratic view that gender doesn’t matter, that you are what you feel or say you are, and that there is, essentially, no difference between males and females. Carried to its logical conclusion, this is a death knell for women’s sports.
Under this bizarre concept, there will eventually be no such thing as women’s sports or men’s sports. There will only be “sports.” Whether it be basketball, baseball, football, gymnastics, track and field, weightlifting or any other sport, it doesn’t matter. If there is no difference between males and females, as leftist/socialist Democrats contend, “genderless” men and women will be competing against each other for positions on whatever team they want to join, and the most capable athlete will win the position.
Women have worked far too long and hard to bring their sports to present-day levels (some say that they have not yet gotten to where they need to be). To have this taken away from them with a stroke of a pen by a snowflake socialist Democratic president is a slap to the face to all women!
That being said, however, if you voted for President Joe Biden or U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen or Maggie Hassan or U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster or Chris Pappas, this is what you voted for. This is what you wanted. This is what you are getting. And there is more to come!
But, what is done is done. As Whoopi Goldberg preached on television to those who voted for Donald Trump and didn’t get the results that they wanted, “Suck it up.” It might well be that, other than getting rid of Trump, moderate Democrats who voted for Biden, Shaheen and company, aren’t going to get the results that they had really hoped for either. They might have to join Republicans in taking Whoopi’s advice.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.