To the editor:
Democrats support the government paying off student loans, and they are already moving forward with that through the so-called, COVID Relief and Build Back Better bills they are pushing through Congress. Why? They say it is to relieve college students of the debt — debt that they took willingly — so those students can get on with their lives, debt free. But what about the others?
What if your kid decided, for whatever reason, not to go to college? Or, what if he or she went to college but figured out a way to do it without incurring debt? Is it fair to give one segment of the population thousands to get a start in life, and not others? If college students use “their” money to pay off their debts, why shouldn’t others get a similar amount to use to get their start in life, in whatever way they choose?
Truth is, the Democrat Party sees college students as a select segment of the population. They see them as a group of young people whose malleable minds can be molded into the liberal Democrat way of thinking by socialist college professors.
This is the kind of twisted logic you get when you vote for Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. This is their idea of fair. Is it yours? Is this the America you voted for?
Turns out, Democrats are mostly the ones responsible for the high student loan debt and the high cost of college, anyway. And, now that the system is screwed up, they want the American taxpayers to pay for it — to pay for their Socialist Democrat mistakes.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
