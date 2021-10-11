To the editor:
It amazes me that, even now, Democrats continue to blame President Donald Trump for the COVID-19 situation. (A letter to the Editor, Sept 7, 2021.) But let’s set the record straight. The blame rests squarely on the shoulders of the Democrats.
From the very beginning, Democrats sowed the seeds of suspicion and doubt in the minds of the American people. While President Trump and the, mostly foreign, medical community were recognizing the danger of COVID-19 and starting to take action, Democrat leadership were calling him a racist and doing everything they could to use the virus as a political weapon. And they were willing to sacrifice the health of the American people to do so!
Remember Nancy Pelosi prancing around San Francisco telling everyone not to worry, that this virus was no big deal and that President Trump was just being a racist? Remember Bill de Blasio telling everyone to “come to New York” and enjoy, and that this virus was no more dangerous that the flu? Remember, when the vaccine came out, Kamala Harris, the vice president of The United States of America, publicly expressing doubt about the “Trump vaccine?” Remember Pelosi caught on camera getting her hair done at a salon that was ordered closed? Remember Pelosi, again, establishing COVID rules for House members behavior, and then breaking her own rules? How about the ongoing Democrat policy of allowing illegal immigrants, unvaccinated and some with COVID-19, to enter the country, completely ignoring the CDC guidelines regarding entry from our southern border? At the same time, they bemoan the fact that there some Americans who do not want the vaccine. As late as July 4th, in a speech titled “celebrating Independence Day, and independence from Covid-19,” Biden said that his administration had “gained the upper hand” against the virus, giving Americans the false impression that it was, essentially, all over. Over and over, Democrat politicians, from big city mayors to members of the Senate and House, have been seen, on camera, breaking rules and mandates that they established, showing the American people just how serious Democrats are taking the virus. and exposing their “do as I say, not as I do” attitude.
From the start, Democrats worked hard to sow the seeds of suspicion and doubt about the virus and the President Trump Administration’s handling of it. But, now that it is time for them to reap the benefits of their labor, now that Democrats are “the administration,” they don’t like what they planted!
“As you sow, so shall you reap.” Sound familiar?
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
