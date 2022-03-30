In spite of what Ted Bosen says, paying off student loan debt was in the COVID Relief/Build Back Better Act that passed the House, a 2000+ page, $3.5 trillion package that Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas voted for. (Do you think they actually read it, or did they just vote for it because that’s what their political bosses told then to do?) Since early 2021, the Biden Administration has forgiven $9.5 billion in student loan debt, and even more in 2022.
Mr. Bosen seemed to take great pride in the fact that he got a “free” graduate school education. It doesn’t seem to matter to him that it wasn’t really free, as long as it was free to him. Apparently, it also doesn’t bother him that the burden of paying for his education was borne by “regular” people, either, even though some are struggling to make ends meet. He seems to take pride in being able to point out college tuition in New Hampshire is high, and it is. Nnew Hampshire ranks No. 2 in tuition cost, second only to Vermont. But, before taking a victory lap, maybe he should remember that Massachusetts is No. 7 out of 50.
He avoids responding to the unfairness of giving one segment of the population thousands of dollars to get a start in life, and not others.
He praises Massachusetts, Taxachusetts to many, as being some kind of utopia, when, truth is, it is one of the most poorly run states in the country. The state is so cash-strapped that they tax people who don’t even live there. It is also one of the top 10 states that experienced outward migration in 2021. Being such a wonderful place to live, it’s a wonder that the Bosens moved here.
It is also true that, under mostly Democrat leadership, the federal government effectively monopolized the student loan process, culminating in a little-known provision of the Affordable Care Act that was signed into law during the Obama/Biden administration in 2010.
Under the federal governments infinite wisdom and guidance, student loan debt has ballooned almost $1.2 trillion since 2008, mostly because the federal government, led by Democrats, stuck their noses in the student loan business. On top of that, student loans that are in default now amount to around $200,000,000,000.
Big government. This I what you got when you voted for Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster, and Pappas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.