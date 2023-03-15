In a recent letter to the Berlin Sun editor, John Adams stated that I am against helping people. Really? Apparently, Mr. Adams can’t read, can’t comprehend, or just chooses to ignore what I say because it doesn’t fit with his leftist political agenda.
Truth is, in a letter to the Berlin Sun editor last fall, I stated, and I quote, “Help people? Definitely!” Don’t just toss out unsubstantiated accusations, Mr. Adams. Quote me. Show Sun readers that I am the heartless (person) you apparently think I am by using my own words to prove your claim.
Adams also stated that I am “OK with Trump and Republican socialism for billionaires.” What have I said to support that claim, Mr. Adams? Quote me. What is “Republican socialism,” anyway? Is there any such thing? Do you know what socialism is? I am the exact opposite of what a socialist is.
The rest of Mr Adams’ letter is so riddled with misdirection and falsehoods that it would be difficult to address them all in a letter to the editor, but there is one thing.
He cries alligator tears and points fingers at big business for not paying taxes, when all they did was take deductions due them under the law. He either doesn’t know, or refuses to acknowledge, that Congress is responsible for tax laws.
In New Hampshire, Congress is Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster and Pappas. So, Mr Adams, if you want to point fingers, point at them. By the way, if you voted for any one of them, point a finger at yourself, too!
