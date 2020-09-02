To the editor:
Two years ago, a house sold here on Cates Hill in Berlin and became home to a young family from out-of-state with school-age children.
A year later, they moved out because of the declining prospects for public education here in the North Country with school closings and budget shortfalls, despite our enormous property taxes, proving what every Realtor will tell you, that healthy public schools are essential to quality of life, economic viability, and real estate values.
Without good schools and a thriving public infrastructure, companies know they cannot attract and retain quality workers, so they pass us by in favor of communities in the southern portion of the state, and more often, in Massachusetts where public education and infrastructure is a priority.
Since Chris Sununu has been governor, huge tax breaks have been gifted to the biggest businesses at the expense of those of us in low-investment zones like Coos, and at the expense of our schools and essential services. Despite a legislature that is now favorable to sharing the state’s wealth to help us, Sununu proudly boasts of his record-setting number of vetoes which stymie New Hampshire’s progress in favor of his fat-cat donors. Of course, he made sure that one public expense got increased: he took a $22,000 pay raise while vetoing an increase in the minimum wage for workers. We cannot afford a third term of this neglect.
Our best hope for New Hampshire’s future is to replace him with Executive Councilor and Democratic Candidate Andy Volinsky who, as a top-notch litigator, won the case proving that New Hampshire’s Constitution requires the state to ensure adequate education funding for all its public schools. As it stands, communities that border Massachusetts feed off its high-paying jobs to collect far more than they need to adequately fund their public schools. Meanwhile, Sununu and his GOP allies have a history of defying court orders by failing to fairly spread those resources to struggling communities elsewhere in our state.
I have had the pleasure of hosting Andy Volinsky on two occasions here in Berlin where he engaged local citizens on the crisis in education funding and the need for New Hampshire to fulfill its Constitutional obligations. Unlike the current governor’s brief photo-ops, Andy, on each visit, gave citizens his unlimited attention, took on all questions, and pledged to keep up this fight.
Vote for the health of our schools. Vote for the future economic health of the North Country. Vote Volinsky this Sept. 8 in the Democratic Primary.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
