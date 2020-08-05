To the editor:
In 35 years of law practice, I served as election counsel for several political organizations and campaigns, as well as participated in training sessions of election officials, but I have never witnessed the degree of willful misinformation presently being disseminated by Donald Trump and his cohorts, who appear to have the single-minded intent to discredit the integrity of the American electoral process in advance of this year's election.
Donald Trump repeatedly lies about the American experience with "mail-in" voting. In 20 years of such voting, over 250 million mailed-in votes have been cast. Among those, only 1285 have been found to have been fraudulent in any way. That’s a validity rate of over 99.9 percent (Heritage Foundation Study). Moreover, Trump states that, conversely, "absentee" ballots (by which all the Trumps vote) are valid. What he won’t admit, however, is that there is NO DIFFERENCE between the two.
The Supreme Court of New Hampshire has recently ruled that concern over COVID-19 exposure is a valid reason to cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire. As the State Primary is a mere 30 days away, the time to request an absentee ballot is NOW! Upon request, your city or town clerk must send you an absentee ballot application, or you can download one at voteinnh.org. On that website are also found instructions on how to fill out your application and send it in, how to track your request, and how to fill out and mail your absentee ballot once received.
You can in fact request absentee ballots for BOTH the September 8th Primary and the November 3d General Election at once so that you don’t have to repeat the process again later. Each ballot will arrive about 30 days before each election. Finally, for further assistance, voteinnh.org provides a hotline for questions at (603) 466-8683.
Recently, a family in a certain Coos County town requested absentee ballot applications from their town hall, expressing concern over exposure to COVID-19. They were told they had to come in to get them. Obviously, that defeats the purpose of the absentee ballot option. Moreover, it is not the state’s prescribed procedure. It reveals inadequate training of local election officials by the Secretary of State. If one municipality is so out-of-the-loop, it’s likely others are as well. Do not accept such an answer from your local election officials. Insist they mail you an absentee ballot application for both the Primary and General Elections. You are entitled to them as registered voters.
If you are not yet registered, you are entitled to register remotely if concerned about exposure to COVID-19. Simply ask for the registration forms to be mailed to you and have a witness of your choice verify the application.
Know your rights and vote as if everything depended on it. It does.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.