John Sullivan, in his letter to the editor of April 13, stated that "for all we know currently," Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being sprayed with bear mace at the Jan. 6 riot, may have been sprayed by accident by his fellow police. That is an unmitigated lie.
This past January, insurrectionists Julian Khater and George Tanios pleaded guilty to this crime, stating that they brought the bear mace to the event and purposely sprayed Sicknick repeatedly in the face with it. Sicknick died soon after of multiple strokes caused by the incident. Both Khater and Tanios were sentenced to prison terms.
Sullivan also falsely stated The New York Times reported that the only others dying as a result of the insurrection were Trump supporters, not police officers defending the Capitol.
However, the Times in fact reported that Capitol Police Officers Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood committed suicide after the insurrection which were tied to the injuries they suffered defending the Capitol.
Moreover, Sullivan compared the Jan. 6 committee hearings to a "kangaroo court," yet the committee interviewed 1,000 witnesses and deposed 27 of them under oath, all Republicans from the Trump administration who gave solid evidence that the insurrection was a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Donald Trump. He will soon be prosecuted for it.
Disinformation disseminated by the Sun, and other undiscriminating publications, is becoming ingrained in the psyche of the uninformed among us with marginal critical thinking abilities and limited education who are being manipulated in increasing numbers by a growing fascist element in this country. Time to stop giving air to it.
