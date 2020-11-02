To the editor:
Several of us Democrats have done sign patrol for our candidates throughout Coos this election season and we have all experienced more sign stealth than ever before, especially of Biden signs.
We keep replacing them. We have even printed and replaced some with a sign that says, "This Biden Sign Replaces One That Was Stolen." Those, too, get taken.
Saturday, I patrolled from Whitefield to Berlin to assess the damage once again and replace signs.
Many Democrat signs that I had replaced just last week were already gone, as were most of the Biden signs in the rural towns.
One of our Democratic Committee members caught someone stealing a Biden sign from in front of his very own home. When confronted, caught on video and identified, this vandal confessed to being a government employee.
The committeeman, a state rep. candidate from our party, decided not to report him to the police so that he would not suffer any employment penalty. It's not only a civil rights violation, it's a crime with a $1,000 fine. Sure enough, that very sign was vandalized the following night.
As I write this, I am heading out across the county once again to inspect and replace signs. I have almost no more signs to place, though. I have been politically active for 50 years in campaign politics, but I have never seen this degree of disregard for the First Amendment.
Lest you think this is what happens to everyone's signs, you would be sorely mistaken.
Everywhere I went, the Republican signs remained intact from one week to the next, even some belonging to the losers from the primary (since they don't bother to pick these up when they become trash).
If you are on your way to the polls to vote Tuesday, think about what kind of character you want in your government officials and vote accordingly. We are the First Amendment people who respect the Constitution and its fundamental political rights. They are the vandals. Character counts.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
