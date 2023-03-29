To the editor:
In his letter to the editor on Feb. 16, Eugene Long asked readership if they remember the last time the sitting vice president called the family of a slain law enforcement officer.
Well, I remember when the president and vice president both honored the slain officers posthumously in the Capitol Rotunda who died as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. They personally greeted their families at the Capitol Rotunda, while Trump, who had set the insurrection in motion, only reluctantly acknowledged these deceased officers at the last minute.
Also, I remember Capitol Police Officer Billy Edwards, who lost his life in a separate attack later on, who was personally honored by President Biden in a Rotunda ceremony.
Moreover, I remember an AP report of First Lady Jill Biden being seen with flowers at the door of the family of a slain Delaware State Police Officer. And that’s only because she was observed. She did not issue a press release, as that’s the kind of people the Bidens are. They do not publicize it when they offer condolences as it is not done for the publicity, as it was with Trump.
Trump had initially announced that, as president, he would personally call every serviceman’s family who was killed in action. Revealingly, the AP polled the families of the first 43 military servicemen killed in action during Trump’s term. Only nine had been contacted by either Trump or Pence, one of which Trump had promised $25,000 from his personal funds to assist in funeral expenses, which never came (PBS 10/19/17).
Long asserted that the “party of sodomy and death” has “unleashed a war on law enforcement.” Certainly such party is not the Democratic Party, which has just passed record funding for law enforcement throughout the nation, including local police, the IRS, Border Patrol, and the FBI. This epithet could in truth only apply to the Trump wing of the GOP which has already filed bills in this session to defund both the IRS and the FBI.
In fact, “The Lancet Commission on Public Policy and Health in the Trump Era” (The Lancet, Feb. 10, 2022), asserts that 40 percent of all COVID deaths are attributable to Trump’s willfully antagonistic COVID policies which discouraged effective protections and promoted misinformation, and another half million deaths were attributable to Trump policies frustrating enrollment in Obamacare, reducing Medicaid coverage, and eliminating environmental protections.
The record is irrefutable. The party of “sodomy and death” is indeed the MAGA GOP, which has unnecessarily killed people with its lies and disinformation by shoving them up the keister of America. And, as Long’s divisive, misinformed letter proves, it continues.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.