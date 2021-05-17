The Champ of Notre Dame

To the editor:
The recent passing of Richard “Champ” Couture brings back many fond memories. He was a part of a 1957 Notre Dame hockey team that won the prestigious New England Hockey tournament held in Providence, R.I.
Champ played right defense, and without scoring a goal or assist he was chosen for the all tournament team. He was one of five Notre Dame players on that team. The others were Roland “Dede” Villeneuve, who had scored 60 goals and 40 assists during the regular season; Dickie Valliere another top scorer, Don Deyette, who was a rushing defenseman, who could also score in the net; and Rod Blackburn, who possessed a very low 2.1 goal against average and was named goaltender of the tournament.
He was invincible against a very tough Hamden, Conn., team, posting a 7.0 shutout in the finals of the tournament. After the victory, the champion plaque was presented to coach Barney Laroche. The JC trophy went to Rod Blackburn as the most valuable netman; the Governor trophy for most valuable forward was handed to Roland ‘Dede’ Villeneuve. Nearly 2,000 Berlin hockey fans present at the victory game literally covered the ice ring. The return home was triumphant, the motorcade was met at the New Hampshire state line by the state police who escorted the team to Gorham.
Near Berlin, Club Joliette drum and bugle corps accompanied them to Green Square where they were cheered and congratulated. Coach Barney Laroche was presented the key to the city by acting mayor Guy Fortier. A flatbed truck had been placed in the middle of the square with microphones so that every player could talk about their experience.
From the square a victory march to the Notre Dame High School, and family friends and supporters filed into the cafeteria where a lunch had been prepared. Thus ended a day where the 1957 hockey players will never forget.
Beyond hockey, Champ was liked by everybody. He was a gentle giant, he was a jokester and teaser. He could give it out and he could take it.
At a party, he was the “center of attention,” he was known to have a few casuals (many few). During high school he worked delivering milk with his father at McCready Dairy.
After his dad retired and sold his business, Champ applied to BC, I’m not talking about Boston College, I’m referring to Brown Company, where he was a first round draft pick to No. 5 paper machine on a 12-8 shift.
He went from one of the lowest jobs in the mill, becoming one of four chief operators on No. 11 boiler. He did all of this within five years. During those years he married my sister Olive (best move he ever made). Together, they raised four wonderful boys, David, Jerry, Carl and Danny, that he was very proud of.
Champ will be talked about for many years to come and certainly be missed by his family and brother in law.
P.S. Congratulations to coach Mike Poulin and his hockey team for bringing two consecutive championships to Berlin.
Richard Villeneuve
NDHS High School Class of 1960
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.