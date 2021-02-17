To the editor:
My name is Terry MacGillivray and I am the owner of Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals. I wanted to take a brief moment to share more about our plan for the proposed project that we have planned for the old Burger King building, as there has been some misinformation shared regarding this project. Mainly the outrageous number that was suggested we requested to rent, which we did not, of 175 4-seat Side by Sides. This is not correct. We do not plan to increase our number of rentals, we simply are asking to move our rental location in an effort to help with traffic concerns.
But first, I want to acknowledge our opportunity for improvement. As a business, we experienced exponential growth last summer that we attribute to COVID, as we offered a covid-friendly activity. Within this growth, we recognize that our business model must adjust to ensure that we continue to operate a safe and sustainable operation. With the following three changes, we plan on decreasing any negative impact within the town of Gorham and increasing our positive presence: 1) requiring guided tours 2) updating our equipment technology and 3) moving our primary operations to 197 Main St.
We want to make sure that all riders are safe and respectful while on the trails. We are working with the State of NH to design a required certification course that will take place via a guided tour. This course will include important educational information on safe riding, and also nature conservation. We feel it is important to develop this course to equip our riders with the knowledge that will help them be better stewards of Gorham’s beautiful nature. Before any new renter is allowed to ride on their own, they will be required to take a tour, regardless of level of expertise. On these tours, we plan to serve our customer’s food and hope to partner with a local business to provide this food. Additionally, requiring tours will mean hiring more staff - bringing our staff total to 40.
Second, we want to make sure that the machines our riders are going out on are equipped with the right technology to keep them safe. This year, all machines will have a governor on them that prevents riders from going over 40 mph. In addition, all machines will be equipped with RideCommand which is a GPS tracking system that allows for GeoFencing. We will geofence all “off limit” areas and the customer, along with our team, will get an alert if the customer has driven into an off-limits area.
Third, and most related to the discussions of our new project, we have plans to move our primary operations to 197 Main St. (the old Burger King). During our season in 2020, we averaged 71 rentals per day. With one car for every two rentals, we saw an average of 36 cars in our lot. In addition to the Side by Sides on site, we outgrew our location at 177. In direct response to the town’s concern over traffic flow, we purchased the old Burger King to allow for sufficient space to house both customer cars and our side by side units. It has been mentioned in other letters that we met with town officials and the police department and did not listen to their warnings, this again could not be further from the truth. This project is a direct result of those conversations.
With the new space, we will be able to keep the front of the shop clear of Side by Sides. Additionally, we have taken into account the concern of Side By Sides blocking traffic and have designed a system so that riders will travel directly to the trailhead on Route 16 and depart as a group from that point, which will eliminate the need for riders to pull off into the breakdown lane on Main Street to wait for others in their party. Compared to the average daily fast food car traffic of approximately 500 cars per day, our plan represents a significant decrease in traffic impact.
We believe in a strong partnership between our company and the town and which includes investing in Gorham. In 2020, donations to local efforts totaled more than $50,000. Annual we pay close to $50,000 in property taxes and we continue to invest in the physical structures of our buildings to ensure that they are safe and presentable. As we hope is evident by the changes we are currently engaging in, we are striving to ensure that we can continue to develop a strong business model in and with the town of Gorham.
Terry MacGillivray
Gorham
