To the editor:
The November 2020 election will be the most critical one in our nation’s history. For it is all about life and death.
If they are elected, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will allow the killing of unborn children right up to the moment of birth. Biden and Harris have said they would pay for this infanticide with our tax dollars.
Every other Democrat politician in office or running for office supports this insane idea. Together, they will make you and me accomplices in the deaths of millions of these innocents.
In a 5-4 decision in January 1973, the Supreme Court allowed the wholesale slaughter of unborn humans to begin. In the decades since then, medical science has shown that all of the qualities that define life are present only a few short weeks after conception. Many scientists say that life begins with conception. With what we know today, not only is preventing unwanted pregnancy the responsible thing to do, it has also become safe, convenient, and affordable.
More than 60 million unborn infants have been killed since abortion first became legal. If Biden and Harris are elected with a Democrat controlled House and Senate, the barbaric slaughter of the unborn will continue for years.
Your life may not depend on how you vote, but someone else’s will.
Ted Miller
Gorham
