To the editor:
A few months after the 2020 election, Time Magazine published an article by Molly Ball, a journalist with close ties to Democrat leaders. In that article, she wrote about how the election was won by “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”
This alliance between left-wing activists and media moguls used COVID as a reason to change laws to maximize absentee and early voting. The results were incredibly successful. Nearly half of all votes were by mail. Early votes made up another 25 percent. In her words, Ball called it “practically a revolution in how people vote.”
The changes that led to election manipulation have been underway for decades. Since the '70s and '80s, the Marxist movement has taken control of our schools, our corporations, our media, and the Democrat Party. When the COVID pandemic struck, it provided the perfect storm for the well-orchestrated planning that put Democrat Marxists in control of the White House, Congress, and the Senate.
One year later, everyone has felt the effect of that election. The Democrat Marxists supported Joe Biden giving away our energy independence. Shortly after that he was begging Saudi Arabia to send us more oil. Since then what we pay for gasoline, fuel oil and natural gas has gone up 50 percent or more and is expected to go up higher.
They supported surrendering Afghanistan and giving the Taliban 850 billion dollars of U.S. military arms and equipment. Thirteen U.S. soldiers were killed in that debacle. In retaliation, President Biden ordered a drone strike that killed 10 civilians including several children. Afghanistan is now allied with China.
Democrat Marxists supported opening our southern border and letting more than 2 million illegals from more than 30 countries pour into the U.S. While insisting that every one of us must be vaccinated, the Marxists had no means or desire to check illegals who stormed our border, brought in COVID and instead of being deported were then given government assistance and sent all over this country. Opening the border also caused a huge surge in fentanyl being smuggled into this country. Over 100,000 Americans lost their lives last year due to drug overdoses.
Government policies on energy, food, labor and tariffs brought us seven percent inflation last year. Biden’s Build Back Better proposal will drive inflation even higher.
Plunging poll numbers show that these and other policy decisions driven by our Marxist government are very unpopular with most Americans. Even the media cannot change that. Fearing heavy losses in the November elections, the Democrat Marxists are trying to pass legislation that will result in a Federal take-over of the election process. Their proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will make voter ID laws illegal. States will be restricted from cleaning up and maintaining the accuracy of their voting lists. States will be mandated to allow ballot harvesting where paid political activists are able to go to people’s homes to pick up and handle absentee ballots, greatly increasing the opportunity for ballot tampering.
There are only two Democrat moderates left in Washington. Up to this point, they have been holding firm in their opposition to this Marxist bill. The pressure being put on them by the rest of their party is immense. If those two senators should cave and vote with the majority in their party, we may never have a fair election again.
Ted Miller
Gorham
