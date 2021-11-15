To the editor:
“Will my town receive its own representative?” This was the most frequent request I heard at the “listening sessions” I attended last month, offered by the Special Committee on Redistricting.
The N.H. Constitution (Articles 9 and 11) stipulates that at town meeting a population threshold shall have its own unique representative. This year, a town with a population of 3,444 or more should have its own representative.
With 400 members in the N.H. House of Representatives, it seems we should be able to achieve our N.H. Constitution’s goal, that as close as possible, each eligible municipality has its own representative. The new maps haven’t achieved this. Look at an analysis from the “Map-a-Thon” citizen mapping project, tinyurl.com/s5tp88c5.
For example, Belknap County would have eight towns without a dedicated House district, or “violations,” by the Majority (Republican) party map; six violations with the Minority (Democratic) party map; and five violations on the Map-a-Thon’s maps. Maps for Coos County had the least violations: none from Minority and Map-a-Thon maps, one from the Majority. Rockingham would have the most, 17 from the Minority, 14 from the Majority, 12 from the Map-a-Thon.
House maps proposed by the Republicans had 19 more “violations” than one of the other two maps acquired. That’s 19 towns deprived of a representative who lives in town, understands the local issues and will fight for the town’s interests. In the interests of our towns and the people who live there, we should not settle just for the substandard maps the majority is offering.
Susan Richman
Durham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.