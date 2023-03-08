Will N.H. leave $3 million on the table? These are Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funds that New Hampshire can receive — if only we create a Climate Action Plan (CAP).
“Wait,” you might say, “didn’t our shiny new Department of Energy just do this?”
“Well no,” I would have to answer. “We did create a 2021 State Energy Strategy, with nice phrases promising to be cost-effective — but we did not specify goals or timelines or ways to measure our progress.”
Goals and timelines are required in a CAP. For example, the other five New England states all have mandated greenhouse gas reductions of 80% or more by 2050. We have no goal to reduce emissions.
That could change, if our state representatives vote to pass HB 208, “establishing greenhouse gas emission reduction goals for the state and establishing a climate action plan.” Wouldn’t it be wise to create a plan that could slow down the crazy weather changes and bring in lots of new green energy jobs? If we had goals to get more of our energy from renewable sources, our energy money would remain in the N.H. economy. Without any CAP, $4 billion annually leaves to state to buy fossil fuels.
Please help N.H. prepare for the future with a Climate Action Plan. Go to https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/members/ to get the name and phone number for each of your representatives, and ask them to support HB 208, so N.H. can have its own CAP and some IRA millions.
