To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu, the next time you make a trip to Berlin please make it a real visit. It helps to talk to the residents of Berlin about the issues that the city is facing rather than just offering hit-and-run criticisms.
You mentioned the additional money that went into educational funding. Have you talked to Superintendent Julie King about how that money was spent and how they really do need more money and how Berlin also needs relief from property taxes?
Did you mention when your budget was sent to the House of Representatives you had no additional school funding monies, but we did receive pages and pages of earmarks?
Did you mention that the Democratic House and Senate leadership fought to keep that money in the budget along with some municipal funding for cities and towns?
When you compared Littleton to Berlin did you mention that Littleton has two major highways I-91 and I-93 to make it easy to access? Did you ask when the Conway corridor had been dropped because of lack of funding? Did you even know this was a proposed corridor to allow drivers easy access to Berlin?
I made the decision to run for the New Hampshire State Senate because of these issues.
As a chair of the Finance Committee Division II, I know the answers to these questions and I’m looking forward to taking these issues to Concord.
The next time you plan a visit let’s put together some Berlin residents that can tell you what they have already done and how the state can support their efforts.
State Rep. Sue Ford, Grafton District 3
Candidate – Senate District 1
Easton
