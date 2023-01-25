The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was the result of a long history of calculated attacks by anti-abortion politicians and activists. Steadily, they’ve pushed harsher abortion restrictions, defunded essential community health centers and programs, and stacked the federal courts to ensure their extreme policies stay in place.
Last summer, the overturn of Roe v. Wade eliminated Americans’ federal right to access abortion legally. Since that decision, abortion has been banned or restricted in 18 states across the country. While abortion remains safe and legal in New Hampshire before 24 weeks, we are not immune to further restrictions or bans. New Hampshire is the only state in New England that does not have proactive protections in law, and the Legislature is already considering additional restrictions on abortion rights in our state.
In the 2023 legislative session, the New Hampshire Legislature has the opportunity to show Granite Staters that they support Roe v. Wade and support people’s freedom to make their own private medical decisions, which includes abortion access.
I urge the New Hampshire Legislature to support HB 88, the Access to Abortion-care Act, which upholds New Hampshire values by putting into law that the government cannot further interfere in the right to access abortion. I support the critical protections it would provide to ensure that Granite Staters can work with their doctors to get the health care they need. I urge you to contact your state representatives in support of HB 88 today.
