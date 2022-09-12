To the editor:

Four times in one year Joe Kenney, District One executive councilor, voted to defund reproductive health providers. Joe voted against access to birth control, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing, cancer screenings, and more for low-income and uninsured Granite Staters who seek health care at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center and Lovering Health Center.

