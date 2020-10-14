To the editor:
Small town living is a welcome change after 20 years of existing at a break-neck pace, navigating corporate ladders and clogged interstates. I’m proud to be a denizen of Coos County and thrilled to see that pride reflected in our local public servants, especially Sue Ford, candidate for New Hampshire State Senate District 1.
Sue is cognizant of the evolving state of our North Country community, especially as real estate becomes increasingly attractive to new residents who enjoy virtual work. From our conversations, it’s clear Sue will bring her pride to Concord to advocate for our needs, including: broadband, health care and paid family leave.
Sue will be a vocal advocate for universal access to broadband, cell service and reliable landlines for North Country families. She understands the challenges involved and is committed to working tirelessly to ensure the North Country has more-than-adequate internet service that facilitates tele-work, virtual learning and telehealth medical care.
In consideration of our most vulnerable residents, Sue will push for common sense measures — like consistent use of PPE — to slow the spread of COVID-19. And she will demand accessible and affordable health care while ensuring protections for women’s reproductive rights. Sue believes a serious illness or accident should not cause bankruptcy and a pre-existing condition should not preclude one from being insured.
Finally, Sue recognizes working families must not have to choose between caring for their loved ones and risking their economic security. She views paid family leave as integral to strengthening our communities and strongly supports providing paid time off to care for one another.
Sue Ford is a proud member of our community and will advocate for our needs in Concord, meeting challenges head-on and galvanizing the Senate around our collective bright future. Vote for Sue Ford for state Senate District 1.
Stephanie Weiner
Lancaster
