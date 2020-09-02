To the editor:
For all you FOX News watchers are you living the American dream? Are you better off then you were four years ago? There are 190,000 dead and climbing and three million out of work. Make America, great? A president’s son in law that runs the country? The president is a con man and he’s making millions off this country.
Have you ever wonder why so many of his administrates have been indicted? The party of fear and gloom. Keep the Republican Senate run by Moscow Mitch McConnell, the man that will not put a bill on the floor for a vote but will collect a pay check but will not help the working man during these hard times? Makes you wonder?
In the news this week, Trump having a Mussolini moment on the balcony given his views of law breakers seeing that he is the law and order president from Nixon’s play book. But, using the White House in a campaign is against the Hatch Act which is against the law.
Do you believe that we will have a cure by November? If you do, did you drink bleach or put neon lights in your body? If you did you better see a doctor.
All he did was attack Democrats and offer no plan for the next four years.
If we elect Joe Biden there will be riots in the street. Does Trump ever look outside? It’s happening now. Lies to date are 19,127 and climbing.
Where are the brown shirts or will they be coming Nov. 3?
Stanley Ouellette
Berlin
