To the editor:
In response to K. Ann Campbell’s letter:
If you are a fully trained health-care professional from Lakes Region General Hospital, you shouldn’t be here in the first place, going to our post office or to Berlin Marketplace. You should be, as per the governor’s order, STAYING AT HOME! This behavior is ill advised. Our Berlin police should have escorted you out of here. We have fewer cases here in Coos County and we are doing just fine without your expertise.
Sis LaBonte
Berlin
