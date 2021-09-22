To the editor:
No matter where we live or what our background, Americans want fair elections where all have the freedom to vote to make our voices heard. The Freedom to Vote Act reflects the will of the national majority, including changes that respond to concerns of local officials in small states like N.H. If enacted, the FTVA will be the most significant anti-corruption and voting rights bill in generations.
Secretary of State Gardner believes voting in N.H. will only be respected if N.H. election laws make people jump through hoops to register and vote. For example, a law was introduced but blocked in court, that discouraged students residing in N.H. while going to school from voting. Some states are worse — it is unlawful to give out water to people standing in voting lines. The only way minority extremists can stay in power is to make voting difficult for the opposition. They are cheating by pushing unfair voting laws.
It doesn’t make sense that it’s easier to vote in Massachusetts than in New Hampshire. The Freedom to Vote Act will protect voters by setting minimum standards.
There’s no time to waste. The vote could come up this week. We need to thank Sens. Shaheen and Hassan for supporting the Freedom to Vote Act — but also to ask that they do everything possible to pass FTVA into law. Not only will this federal legislation protect every eligible voter’s freedom to vote, it will also ensure each vote counts equally.
Sally Hatch
Concord
