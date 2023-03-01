To the editor:

HB 562 would create unnecessary barriers to receiving abortion care by requiring a 24-hour waiting period, and subsequently, an additional trip to the health center. The New Hampshire Legislature must reject this egregious attempt to add obstacles and burdens for Granite Staters.

