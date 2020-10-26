To the editor:
A Canadian friend asked me to explain what the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision was all about. First, Citizens United is a right-wing think-tank that brought the case, the sort of case that the conservatives were looking for.
Quoting from Dark Money by Jane Mayer: "In ... 2010, the Court announced its 5-4 decision in the Citizens United case, overturning a century of restrictions banning corporations and unions from spending all they wanted to elect candidates.
The Court held that so long as businesses and unions didn't just hand their money to the candidates, which would be corrupt, but gave it to outside groups … that were technically independent … they could spend unlimited amounts to promote whatever candidates they chose. The Court accepted the argument that corporations had the same rights to free speech as citizens."
The rejoinder to this is that corporations can't fall in love like people can.
What of course this decision did was turn over U.S. elections at every level to Big Money. The so-called PACs became the supposedly "independent" conduits funneling money to candidates. Further, the donors to the PACs did not need to be identified unlike the ordinary citizens who contribute to candidates, who in addition are limited in amounts they can contribute!
The Court based its decision on the First Amendment to the Constitution, which meant that it could not be overturned by act of Congress.
The only remedies are a constitutional amendment (an almost impossible possibility nowadays) or the Court reversing its decision, a remote possibility with six conservatives sitting on the Court.
No longer a nation of laws, but a nation of men. The worst Supreme Court decision since the Dred Scott case that helped precipitate the Civil War!
Robert Kruszyna
Randolph
