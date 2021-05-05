To the editor:
How many felonies does one person need to have before they are placed in jail without bail?
When a person has been arrested at least once a month or more, but still gets released on bail, it is ridiculous.
The victims are scared with every reason to be. What will it take? For someone to lose another loved one?
I am not blaming the police department solely, I am blaming the judges because they are the ones that just give them bail. Maybe these judges should be called to the victim's house every time there is a repeat domestic violence. Or maybe visit a victim that is jumping with every little noise because they are scared. I hope that somehow our judges will see this. STOP LETTING THEM OUT, STOP DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.
Rita Lariviere
Berlin
