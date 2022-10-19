The recent front page articles and pictures of the New Hampshire federal delegation presenting the city of Berlin with a $19.5 million grant to melt the snow and ice in the city’s streets and sidewalks shows how far out of touch these politicians are with common sense and reality.
This is nothing more than a trade of our tax money for votes.
Berlin is not the city that trees built but the city that hard-working, honest and common sense residents built. These people and the mills kept Berlin viable. Three high schools and a working population made Berlin successful. Things certainly have changed and it now appears Berlin needs grants to survive.
The Burgess generating plant was the death of six smaller biomass wood-fired electric generating plants. All six employed 10 to 15 employees each and contributed to their local economies. Yes, these six plants did get subsidies but were beneficial to their communities and the local economies.
Coos County is larger than Berlin and that $19 million could have been better used than melting snow and keeping the Burgess mill operational.
We have two county nursing facilities with many talented and hard working employees. These nursing homes provide a much needed service to Coos County’s elderly. They each lose approximately $1 million a year.
Is melting snow more important than helping our elderly or helping other towns with much needed services ? I do not think so. We live in the North Country with snow.
What is wrong with most of our current day politicians on either side of the aisle? Our nation certainly has lost its ways and both parties are responsible.
The Democrats and Republicans of old were good people.
They would argue and disagree all day but at the end of the day it was “not what is good for me or my party, but what is good for our country.”
Politicians are not good for our country, but elected public servants is what is needed.
Our county needs to truly turn back to God to survive.
Luke 11:17 says: Any Kingdom divided against itself is laid waste and a house divided against itself falls.
