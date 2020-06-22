To the editor:
After representing Bethlehem and Littleton in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the past six years, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the NH State Senate, District 1.
I want to be the strong voice for the hard working people of the North Country — everyone who makes the North Country such a wonderful place.
Over the past six years, I’ve worked hard to bring back money to our towns and schools to help reduce the tax burden for all of my North Country neighbors. I’ve fought against an income tax. I’ve also worked hard to reduce business taxes and to get funding for much needed infrastructure projects.
My legislative, business, and volunteer experience has prepared me to take on the role of senator.
As a state rep., I serve in a number of leadership roles, including legislative advisor to the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, assistant Republican leader, ranking member of the Finance Committee Division III, chair of the Commission on Demographic Trends, and a Henry Toll Fellow with the Council of State Governments.
As a CPA, I’ve spent my career working for businesses both large and small. I am on the board of directors at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank and volunteer with organizations including as the treasurer for Littleton Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees, Friends of Lakeway Elementary School, and the Littleton Dog Park Committee. I’m also a past volunteer board member of N.H. PBS and North Country Home Health and Hospice.
Because of the pandemic, the next couple of years are going to be a struggle for New Hampshire. I believe I am the leader who will continue to set aside partisan politics, roll up my sleeves, and work hard for all of the North Country.
It has been my great pleasure to serve the residents of Bethlehem and Littleton for the past six years. I would be grateful and honored to serve the entire North Country as its state senator.
Erin Hennessey
State Representative, Grafton 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.