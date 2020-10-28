To the editor:
Erin Hennessey is the only candidate that works hard in Concord for the entire North Country and takes the time to get to know her constituents.
I’ve seen Erin talking with residents at the farmers' market. I’ve seen Erin as the only public member at our select board meetings. I’ve seen Erin eating at our local restaurants and talking with our residents.
As a bonus, her steady hard work at the New Hampshire State House over the past six years has benefited all of the North Country.
She has worked on lowering health-care costs while maintaining access; expanding mental health services for our kids and adults; sending money back to our towns and schools to lower taxes; setting up programs to attract and maintain a workforce; lowering our business taxes; blocking income tax; and blocking a capital gains tax that would hurt our retirees the most.
With Erin representing us, we can look forward to a better future, and what I see in our future is a state senator whose work ethic and values remind me of a certain spirit of our past — I am reminded of Ray Burton’s North Country spirit.
Join me in voting for Erin Hennessey for state Senate.
Ray Gorman
Colebrook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.