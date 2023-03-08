Libraries are community hubs that allow for the gathering and sharing of information and experiences, as well as provide an opportunity for social interaction and relationship building.
Depending on where you call home, services vary: telescope rentals, craft fairs, support groups, Wi-Fi access, art classes, geography club, theater performances, pumpkin carving contests, egg hunts, adult community reads, monthly local artist displays, children’s summer reading programs, family movie night, puppet performances, geology club, children’s music group, virtual and live lecture series, escape rooms, quilt making, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, Spanish story time, craft making, robotics club, “Healthy You” programs, field trips, and more. These were just some of the robust and diverse offerings provided by my local library in the past year. Engaging in these experiences, at any age, decreases social isolation, as well as fosters creativity and community connectivity.
According to the 2021 Value of Libraries Project, administered by the California Library Services Board, U.S. public libraries deliver a positive return, "with the most common being between $3 and $6 for every $1 invested." By supporting our public libraries, we invest in ourselves, we invest in our neighbors and we invest in the future. Become an active patron of your local public today.
