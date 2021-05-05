To the editor:
I respectfully disagree with Rep. Robert Theberge that consolidating SAU 3 and SAU 20 will bring needed relief to taxpayers.
In New Hampshire, local property taxes represent nearly three-quarters of the revenue applied to support public education. This number is not high because of declining student populations or changes in student-teacher ratios, but because of an inherently flawed tax structure.
According to the American Institutes for Research, the distribution of school funding in New Hampshire is the most regressive of the six New England states. Spending per pupil is generally higher in districts with the highest property wealth per student. Districts with high rates of poverty as measured by the number of students who are eligible for free and reduced priced lunch such as in the Berlin school district, spend about $2,000 less per student than school districts with the fewest poor students. Districts with the lowest property wealth like Berlin have the highest local education property tax rates.
The state Supreme Court has ruled that the state must pay for the cost of an adequate education. The ruling also mandated that the taxes the state uses to pay for this adequate education must have a uniform rate across the state.
Berlin has one of the highest property tax rates in the state because the collective property values in the district are low. Other districts with higher property values can tax at a much lower rate and are able to spend more per student and provide more educational opportunities for their children.
Rep. Theberge can help Berlin by calling Gov. Chris Sununu and demand that he and his Republican colleagues stop ignoring their constitutional mandate and fully fund an adequate education.
Nathan Morin
Berlin
