I was shocked to read in the March 2, 2023, edition of The Berlin Sun that the Coos County Commissioners tried to remove Paul Grenier from the AVRRDD governing board without notice and a public hearing. As a resident and voter in Coos County, I am deeply troubled by this blatant disregard for the principles of due process and fair governance.

