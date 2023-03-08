I was shocked to read in the March 2, 2023, edition of The Berlin Sun that the Coos County Commissioners tried to remove Paul Grenier from the AVRRDD governing board without notice and a public hearing. As a resident and voter in Coos County, I am deeply troubled by this blatant disregard for the principles of due process and fair governance.
It was noted in the article that Mr. Grenier has served on the board for 19 years and was chosen vice president by the board. I find it appalling that Mr. Grenier's years of service to the residents of Coos County were cast aside just because the commissioners wanted to follow their own wishes without respecting bylaws. Mr. Grenier has earned the courtesy of proper notice, and the residents of Coos County have the right to speak in support of Mr. Grenier's continued service on the AVRRDD board at an adequately posted public hearing. Due process was denied for Mr. Grenier, and due process was denied for the residents of Coos County. Shameful.
In addition to the commission's blatant disregard of their bylaws, commissioner Robert Theberge went out of his way to stick the knife in deeper by demanding that Mr. Grenier not be reimbursed for travel to the commissioner meetings and stating further that Mr. Grenier will be removed from the AVRRDD board if he doesn't make a monthly report to the commission about activities at the solid waste district. A cordial letter to Mr. Grenier stating that he would be invited to attend Commission meetings is all that was needed. I have no reason to believe that Mr. Grenier would turn down that invitation.
Mr. Theberge wanted to appoint himself to the AVRRDD board. He thought he could do so quietly and bring the other commissioners along, hoping the rest of us wouldn't notice. This is disrespectful and unprofessional conduct from an elected official. If anyone needs a letter on how to carry out their duties as an elected official, it's Mr. Theberge.
It's important that the community has faith in its elected officials and the decisions they make, and the recent actions of the commissioners have eroded that trust. The people of Coos County deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.